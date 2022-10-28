Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.