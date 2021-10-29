TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
East Texas Family Support Clinic Health Fair, 4 to 7 p.m. today at 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 124, in Longview. Walk-ins and appointments available. For more information, call (903) 525-9397.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSDouglas C. Dixon Jr., Jackie Shepherd