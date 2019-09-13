TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon today, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. today, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. today, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. today, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382 or (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Jordan Bartlett, Susan Henry, Marques Hicks, Charlie Hunt, Haley Johnson, Linda Lewellen, Bob McNail, James Neal, Presley Sandefer, Bob Spain, John Sumrall, Annette Tipton
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Leslie and James Griffin