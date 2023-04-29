SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
SUNDAY
Eastview Baptist Church, 1105 N. Longview St. in Kilgore, will host Bro. Dan Goodwin (pastor, author and TV host of “Prophecy in the Spotlight”) at 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. today.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYS
Ric Brack, Carolyn Fitch, Pat Parker
LOCAL SATURDAY ANNIVERSARY
Garth and Sandy Daniels
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYS
Diane Atkinson, Thomas Bingham, Sandra Johns, Keren Salazar, Barbara Wilson