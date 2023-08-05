SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
A back-to-school giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Longview. All items are free, and include clothes, shoes, household decorations, small appliances and more.
A back-to-school giveaway and health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo St., in Longview. Free backpacks with supplies and more will be included. There will be several vendors including Carter Blood, Partners in Prevention, Humana, Wellness Pointe, WIC, East Texas Veterans Resources, Mental Health Awareness, voter registration and nurses checking glucose and blood pressure. Bring your bag to collect items, and organizers ask that you wear a face mask. Temperatures will be checked at the event.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAY
Valerie Wilds
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYMadelyn Pfaff