TODAY

Gilmer Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, just north of First National Bank, 1110 Hwy 271, Gilmer. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 841-0092.

Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.

Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.

Union Pacific Retired Railroad Workers, 8 a.m. today, Butcher Shop, 102 Lehigh St., Longview. Information: Jimmy Caddenhead, (903) 738-1906.

Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.

Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .

Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Gwen Brazzle, Seth Butler, Rachel Crider, Dwayne Fuller, Lynn New, Larry Tidwell, Ashley Woodley

LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES

Becky and Danny Perkins, Trude and Gary Pettigrew

Submissions must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date. Email clerks@news-journal.com .