TODAY

Gilmer Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, just north of First National Bank, 1110 Hwy 271, Gilmer. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 841-0092.

Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.

Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.

Country Patches Quilting Guild, fellowship 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview. Program: Jerriann Massey presents “Picture Window Reverse Appliqué”. Information: countrypatches.org .

Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.

Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Charles Chrisman, Carol Copes, Payton Day, Andrew Harbison, Gail Keasler, Linda King, Keith Newell

