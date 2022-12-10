SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library will hold a LEGO build for families at 11 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
The Compassionate Friends of East Texas Longview Chapter will hold its 16th Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony, “We Need Not Walk Alone,” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, in the gymnasium. Browsing displays will begin at 6 p.m. Please bring memorials and tributes for display. For more information, call (903) 806-8927 or email: E_Larysr@hotmail.com.