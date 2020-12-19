TODAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Liberty City Farmers Market, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. today, Liberty City Community Building Grounds, 5333 Old Hwy 135 N, Gladewater. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (310) 402-9552.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Scott Harris, Billie Henry, Erica Roberts
