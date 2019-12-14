TODAY

Wreaths Across America, 10 a.m. today, Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview. Gregg County Community Emergency Response Team wreath laying ceremony. Information: (903) 63-1267.

Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.

Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Adult Crafts at the Library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Christmas gnomes. Information: (903) 237-1350.

All Good Dogs Coalition adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: agdadoptions@gmail.com .

Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .

Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Harry the Mini Train rides, 4 to 7 p.m. today, Iron Horse Square, 200 W. Front St., Mineola. Santa will appear, free train rides, route decorated with lights and animation. Information: (903) 569-6183.

Christmas in the Gardens, 5 to 10 p.m. today, Ellis Home and Garden, 3110 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Photo with Santa, pony rides, face painting and petting zoo. Information: (903) 663-9111.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

David Harbour, Jon Morton, Kathryn Reagan, Charlie Rue, Rachel Stallard, Winona Williams

