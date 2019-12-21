TODAY

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Regard4Life Animal Rescue Adoption Event/Jingle Bells Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Cakes, cookies, pies, and dog treats. All proceeds will benefit Regard4Life Animal Rescue. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Christmas in the Gardens, 5 to 10 p.m. today, Ellis Home and Garden, 3110 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Photo with Santa, pony rides, face painting and petting zoo. Information: (903) 663-9111.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

