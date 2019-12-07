TODAY

Union Pacific Retired Railroad Workers, 8 a.m. today, Butcher Shop, 102 Lehigh St., Longview. Information: (903) 738-1906.

Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. One free 4-inch by 6-inch photo per family. Information: (903) 237-1345.

Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .

Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Judah Bulgrien, Paul Fitch, Steve Hill, Chris Parr, Dan Whitehurst

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.