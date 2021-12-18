TODAY
Regard4Life adoption event, 10 a.m. to2 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today at Shiloh Cemetery, 1238 Shiloh Road, in Longview. The event is part of Wreaths Across America, where more than 2,700 locations across the country join for National Wreaths Across America Day. For more information, call Debra Christian at 903-372-2652.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSVernon Burks, Ginger Copsey