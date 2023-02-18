SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 317 Methvin St., will hold a Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. today with Rev. Harvel Davis and guest speaker Rev. David Templeton.
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYS
Hailey Smith, Erma Jean Thompson