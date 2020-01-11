TODAY

Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.

Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St., Gladewater. Pot luck lunch will be served. Information: (903) 431-6291.

All Good Dogs Coalition adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Road, Longview. Information: agdadoptions@gmail.com .

Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .

Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Catherine Crawford, Betty Kelton, Martha Murray, Susan Randolph, John Spiekermann, Darreia Williams

