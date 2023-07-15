SATURDAY

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.

Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

The Historic Longview Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 105 West Cotton weather permissible. Every farmer or vendor is vetted and they are required to grow or make whatever they sell at the market.

SUNDAY

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAY

Jamie Goode

LOCAL SUNDAY ANNIVERSARY

Rick and Annamaria Shepherd

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.