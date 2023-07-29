SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., weather permitting. Every farmer or vendor is vetted, and they are required to grow or make whatever they sell at the market.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAY
Angela Bradley
LOCAL SATURDAY ANNIVERSARY
Ken and Evelyn Marshall
LOCAL SUNDAY ANNIVERSARYShawn and Bethany Hara