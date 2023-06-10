SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive, will hold its Choir Annual Day today at 3 p.m. with special guest Greater Rock Baptist Church of Larue and the Rev. Jay L. Williams. The host pastor is the Rev. Robert N. Hundley.
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAY
Katelyn Nelson