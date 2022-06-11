TODAY
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
“The Adventures that Await Book Giveaway,” 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Belaire Manor Apartments, 1501 E. Young St., Longview. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks for school children of all ages. Sponsored by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Theta Mu Zeta Chapter. Information: (903) 746-4078.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.