TODAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Carter BloodCare Blood Drive, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Broughton Recreation Center parking lot, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Social distancing will be practiced, limiting number of donors on the bus. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. Information/schedule appointment: (903) 445-7360.
All Good Dogs Coalition adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats, Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: agdadoptions@gmail.com .
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats, Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Susan Lucius, Linda Peters