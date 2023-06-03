SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Historic Longview Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 105 West Cotton weather permissible. Every farmer or vendor is vetted and they are required to grow or make whatever they sell at the market.
The Greenwood Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 707 Magrill Street, Longview. Information: Gordon Northcutt, (903) 746-6439.
Stonewall Uprising and Round Table will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Public Library, Moeschle Room, 222 W. Cotton St. The documentary “Stonewall Uprising” will be shown, followed by a roundtable discussion.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.