SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
SUNDAY
Mount Olive Baptist Church in Longview will celebrate the 34th anniversary for the Rev. J.D. Palmer and his wife, 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 306 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Rev. Kenneth L. Palmer of St. Paul Baptist Church in DeKalb will be the special guest.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYS
Jane Lanagan, Allen Swanson
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYMarty Qualls