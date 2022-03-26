TODAY
Regard4Life adoption event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Furr Ever Pets Rescue adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, dogs at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: IoneFried@yahoo.com.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSDon Brown, Doyle Read, Don Scoggins