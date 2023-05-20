VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
West Mountain Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting and lunch under the pavilion at 12:45 p.m. today. Please come and bring two sides. Bodacious BBQ, fried chicken, tea and water will be provided.
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.
