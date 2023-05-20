VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.

Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

West Mountain Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting and lunch under the pavilion at 12:45 p.m. today. Please come and bring two sides. Bodacious BBQ, fried chicken, tea and water will be provided.

