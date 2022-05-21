TODAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSKaren Lowrey
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 12:47 am
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSKaren Lowrey
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.