SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 105 W. Cotton St., weather permissible. Every farmer or vendor is vetted and is required to grow or make whatever is sold at the market.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Galilee Baptist Church will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. today with the theme “God’s Church Standing Strong Tomorrow & Forevermore.” The Rev. Damien Reese of St. Paul Baptist Church is guest speaker. The church is at 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville.
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYS
Taylor Bogue, Laurie Bruce, Mary Mitchell, Barbara Parker