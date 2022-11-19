SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Lone Star Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, meets from 10 a.m. to noon today at Harrison County Airport, 2020 Warren Drive in Marshall. The group meets the third Saturday of each month.
Longview Public Library will hold a LEGO build for families, 11 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Galilee Baptist Church will hold a Family and Friend Day, 10 a.m. today at 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville. Special guest will be Greater Rock Hill Baptist Church of LaRue and Pastor J.L. Williams. Guest Psalmist will be Nakisha Douglas. For more information, call (903) 445-3729.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYSAmbrosia Jackson, Ben Shepherd
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYSJenny Harlan, Wendy Moore, Sam Randall