TODAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Shane Best, Charles McCreary Jr., Larry Monks
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Dick and Bonnie Devendorf