TODAY
Longview-East Texas Amateur Radio Club, 9 a.m. today, Longview Fire Training Center, 411 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Information: KG5LWD@yahoo.com .
Historic Longview Farmers Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to noon today, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Farm-fresh products, baked goods, and crafts from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption/fundraiser event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Bake sale, crafts, face painting, pet photography and silent auction Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-East Texas Amateur Radio Club, 2 p.m. today, LeTourneau University, Glaske Science and Engineering Building, Room 103, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, rear entrance. Volunteer examiner testing for amateur radio licensing. Information: email KG5LWD@yahoo.com or (903) 534-0629.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.