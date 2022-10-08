SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Country Patches Quilt Guild annual outdoor Quilt Bazaar and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road in Longview. The event features a wide selection of throw-size quilts for sale, each quilt hand-made by guild members.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The 55th Annual Grubbs Reunion, today at Golden Corral in Marshall on Highway 59 South before I-20. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. In the event Golden Corral is closed on Oct. 9 due to remodeling, the reunion will be held at Jucy’s Hamburgers, 2003 Victory Drive in Marshall.
LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYSSamuel Griffin, J.J. Hendrick, Laquita Williams
LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYSCarolyn McGee, Sandy Wray