SATURDAY

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.

Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

Country Patches Quilt Guild annual outdoor Quilt Bazaar and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road in Longview. The event features a wide selection of throw-size quilts for sale, each quilt hand-made by guild members.

SUNDAY

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

The 55th Annual Grubbs Reunion, today at Golden Corral in Marshall on Highway 59 South before I-20. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. In the event Golden Corral is closed on Oct. 9 due to remodeling, the reunion will be held at Jucy’s Hamburgers, 2003 Victory Drive in Marshall.

LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYSSamuel Griffin, J.J. Hendrick, Laquita Williams

LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYSCarolyn McGee, Sandy Wray

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.