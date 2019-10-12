TODAY
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Rusk County Poetry Society, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, South Main Church of Christ Hall, 402 S. Main St., Henderson. Susan Maxwell Campbell will share skills for “Celebrate Poetry Day.” Cost: $15. Information: (903) 839-2492.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas/All Good Dog Coalition adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, dogs at Jake’s feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: info@longviewpetsrescue.org .
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St., Gladewater. Pot luck lunch will be served. Information: (903) 431-6291.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
