Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, dogs at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: IoneFried@yahoo.com.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Elderville Cemetery, established in 1897, will dedicate its Texas State Historical Cemetery bronze marker at 11 a.m. today on the corner of Texas 322 and FM 2011 in Lakeport. For information, call (903) 738-9379.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSMilton Allen, L. Thomas