TODAY
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Regard4Life adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, dogs at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: IoneFried@yahoo.com.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
A blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Longview gym, 1700 Blueridge Parkway. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ldslongview to schedule an appointment.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Donna Knight, Carolyn McGhee, Sandy Wray