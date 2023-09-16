SATURDAY

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.

Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

SUNDAY

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYMarti Gauthier

LOCAL SUNDAY |BIRTHDAY

Kriztian Hocutt

— East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.