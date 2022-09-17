SATURDAY

VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.

Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.

Lone Star Wing of the Commemorative Air Force meets from 10 a.m. to noon today at Harrison County Airport, 2020 Warren Dr. in Marshall. The group meets the third Saturday of each month.

Longview Public Library will hold a LEGO build for families at 11 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.

SUNDAY

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL SATURDAY BIRTHDAYKriztian Hocutt

LOCAL SUNDAY BIRTHDAYIesha McEntire

LOCAL SUNDAY ANNIVERSARYRobbie and Angela Bradley

