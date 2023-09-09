SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, meets daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Longview Public Library will hold LEGO @ The Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the children’s department. Youth services staff will announce a new LEGO build theme for the day. Library staff will judge the submissions and choose a creative champion from three different age brackets to issue a small reward to (Ages 1-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12). DUPLO and safety blocks are available for younger children.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
