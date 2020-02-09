TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
MONDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: (903) 234-8877.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Monday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Monday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Kilgore Alzheimer’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Arabella of Kilgore Senior Living, 2103 Chandler St., Kilgore. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., second floor, Longview. Support for parents who have experienced the death of a child. Information: (903) 806-8927.
Griefshare Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church at The Bridge, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Monday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Mary Darby Lain
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Linda and Artie Coleman