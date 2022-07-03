TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYBritton Eastburn
LOCAL ANNIVERSARYJoe and Judy Dorris
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYBritton Eastburn
LOCAL ANNIVERSARYJoe and Judy Dorris
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.