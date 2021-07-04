TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
The 1st Annual East Texas Healthy Living Expo, 12:30 to 5 p.m. today at Broughton Park in Longview. It is a free, family event to get information from local vendors about living well. There will be a guided tour with door prizes.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSEdith Burton, Nathan Carter, Marilynn Sampson
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Jim and Mary Lou Palmer