TODAY

Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 for adults, children 12 and under free. Information: (903) 353-8186.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 12:30 to 3 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .

VFW Post 4002, Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

MONDAY

Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: Carolyn, (903) 234-8877.

Green Street Recreation Center, chair yoga, 9:30 a.m.; baby steps, 10:30 a.m.; exhibition, 11:30 a.m.; beginner, 1 p.m.; intermediate, 2 p.m. Monday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership: $15 per year; day pass $7, required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.

Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Monday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.

Marshall Metro Rotary, noon Monday, Trinity Episcopal Church, All Saints Hall, 106 N. Grove, Marshall.

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.

Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.

Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Monday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.