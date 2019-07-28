TODAY
Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 for adults, children 12 and under free. Information: (903) 353-8186.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 12:30 to 3 p.m. today, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
VFW Post 4002, Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
MONDAY
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: Carolyn, (903) 234-8877.
Green Street Recreation Center, chair yoga, 9:30 a.m.; baby steps, 10:30 a.m.; exhibition, 11:30 a.m.; beginner, 1 p.m.; intermediate, 2 p.m. Monday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership: $15 per year; day pass $7, required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Monday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Marshall Metro Rotary, noon Monday, Trinity Episcopal Church, All Saints Hall, 106 N. Grove, Marshall.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Monday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Monday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.