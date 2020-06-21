TODAY

Carter BloodCare Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot, 1102 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Social distancing will be practiced, limiting number of donors on the bus. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. Information/schedule appointment: (903) 574-4998.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.

MONDAY

Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Monday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Chaney Bennett, June Green, Detra Wallace

LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES

Cindy and David Lassen

