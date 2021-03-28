TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market will hold a vendors and volunteers meeting at 2 p.m. today in the Moeschle Meeting Room of the Longview Public Library. Returning as well as prospective vendors are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Lynette Good at (903) 746-2708 or visit the website at www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
G.A. Bobo Jr., Penne Duke
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Jerry and Carolyn Fitch and Steve and Joyce Sperlich