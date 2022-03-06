TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSJim Egner, Griff Hubbard, Jack Lanier
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 6, 2022 @ 12:15 am
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSJim Egner, Griff Hubbard, Jack Lanier
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.