TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. today, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
Meditative Prayer Meeting, 2 p.m. today, Unitarian Church, 2301 Alpine Road, in Longview. Meeting at small building behind church. Information: (903) 918-3515.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Monday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Monday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.