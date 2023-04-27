TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Discover Kids STEM Lab,” for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of Woodland Hills Baptist Church located at 2105 East Loop 281. Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Revelar, from Dr. Plotkin’s office in Tyler will be presenting the program on the Duopa pump for treatment of PD. For more information, call Hettie Pollock at 903-736-0033.