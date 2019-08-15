TODAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, line dancing, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; games, 1 to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon today, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Longview Lions Club, noon today, Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Information: S. Baggett, (903) 291-5225.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Play or learn to play. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. today, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Grief Support, 6 p.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Mending Fences, 6 p.m. today, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. today, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Classic games such as Monopoly, Twister, Life, Uno, puzzles. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. today, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Republican Club of Gregg County, 6:30 p.m. today, Jalapeno Tree, 508 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Program: Understanding Democratic Socialism — The Good, the Bad & the Otopian. Information: (903) 297-1908.
Gen. John Gregg, Camp No. 958, Sons of Confederate Veterans, meeting 7 p.m. today, Jason’s Deli, 103 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: samandchristy@etex.net .
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. today, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Alateen, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Phyllis Barton, Jo Cain, Johnny Colston, Sue Davenport, Terri Holstead, Leigh Johnson, Kolton McPherson, Adalyn Ramos, Jeff Suddeth
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Billie and Roger Ogden
