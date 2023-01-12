TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Discover Kids STEM Lab”, for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Cass County Genealogical Society, today at noon at the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church of Queen City. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call (903) 796-3081.