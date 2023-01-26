TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Discover Kids STEM Lab”, for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Room at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, at 2105 East Loop 281. The speaker will be Linda Lee with Boston Scientific. For more information, contact Jim or Hettie Pollock at 903-736-0033.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSLinda Buie, James Griffin