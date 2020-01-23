TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon today, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Marshall Rotary Club, noon today, Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Understanding Your Grief Support Group, noon today, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview. Bring sack lunch. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. today, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Longview Parkinson’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. today, Buckner Westminster Place, Friendship Room, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. Guest: Libbie Stokke. Caregivers and patients are encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 736-8872.
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. today, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Dinner: Bar-B-Que meal, free for members, $10 for guests. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Mending Fences Recovery, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. today, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. today, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. today, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Native Plant Society of Texas, Northeast Chapter, 7 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 2108 Ridgewood Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 285-1633.
Alateen, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Abbey Frierson, Jeannene Stone, Marcus Welch
