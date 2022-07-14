— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police use 'confirmation lights' in new initiative to curb red-light running
- TSWA All-State Softball Teams for 2022
- Fifth, sixth Longview ISD educators arrested in abuse probe
- Longview ISD pays more than $5.6M for property near high school
- Health inspections: June 7 through July 5
- Longview ISD, ETAA respond to former educator arrests in abuse probe
- CHP recover UTV possibly involved in OHV accident in Apple Valley
- Couple bringing business with natural wines, in-house brewed beer to downtown Longview
- New owner, new location for Brian and Scott's in Longview
- The Cace Kitchen in Longview nears move to original location